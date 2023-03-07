Home News They offer a reward for murderers of young people in Aguas Blancas
News

They offer a reward for murderers of young people in Aguas Blancas

They offer a reward for murderers of young people in Aguas Blancas

Department authorities offered a reward of up to $20 million for citizens to provide information on the murderers who killed two young men in the Aguas Blancas corregiment, rural area of ​​Valledupar.

This was announced by the Departmental Government Secretary, Eduardo Esquivelafter completing a security council that was held this Monday with the participation of the National Police, the Army and the Cesar Sectional Prosecutor’s Office.

There is information about gangs that are moving here in this corregimiento and that they are increasing the percentage of micro-trafficking and selective killings that are taking place,” Esquivel stated.

The victims Jeferson David Yepez Jimenezknown as Lápiz, and Álvaro Andrés Pérez Márquez, nicknamed El Mantecón, were murdered last March 4.

According to the authorities, the men presented gunshot wounds in different parts of the body. Also, one of them had a sign that said “by toad”

A panorama that, apparently, reflects that the murders were due to some problem with criminals.

For this reason, the authorities in the security council agreed to strengthen controls in the rural area of ​​the municipality.

“Increase a little the strength of the rural part, where practically these people leave once they commit the crimes, but obviously, the work of the Police in the urban part must also be strengthened,” Esquivel pointed out.

