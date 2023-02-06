The Chiriguaná Mayor’s Office offered up to $10 million as a reward to citizens who provide information about the criminal who ended the life of Juan Bautista Diaz Reales78 years old, when he was in his home located in the Nueva Esperanza neighborhood of that municipality.

According to the authorities, the elderly died from beatings with blunt force to the head and different parts of the body at the hands of an unidentified person.

“Apparently, Mr. Juan Díaz was killed at dawn in his residence. We take it for granted as a community because in the morning his daughter states that Juan does not answer the call for breakfast as he used to do and she proceeds to go to the residence, when she opens the door she is surprised that her father was executed (killed)”said Edwin Royero, Secretary of Government of Chiriguaná.

Another version that emerged from the community indicates that possibly the elderly they killed him for stealing it.

The investigation was carried out by the Sijin of the National Police which was in charge of analyzing the violent scene.

This is the second homicide registered throughout the year in the municipality of chiriguana. The first victim was Juan Carlos Salas Rico, 27 years old, murdered with a firearm when he was working at a canteen in the corregimiento of Deep corner.