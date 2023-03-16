Until $30 million Rewards will be given to citizens who provide information about the murderers of the Ombudsman’s Office Nestor Enrique Martinez Brito, attacked with a firearm in events recorded in Riohacha, La Guajira.

Martínez Brito was traveling on a motorcycle on Calle 20 with Carrera 5 in the Ranchería neighborhood to take his son to school and He was approached by a subject who shot him.

The injuries were suffered in the head, for which the community he was not able to help Martínez and his body was left lying on the motorcycle on which he was moving, being approximately theIt’s 6 in the morning on Wednesday.

The crime shocked the neighboring department because Néstor Enrique Martínez was known for dealing dispute resolution issues for 20 years in the Ombudsman’s Office.

“He was a public official who accompanied us in the situations that have been occurring in La Guajira, who served as a guarantor between the parties, the communities, and the national and territorial entities. We are with primary information in the case that we hope to clarify as soon as possible ”, manifested Alberto Mario Cuángovernor in charge of La Guajira.

In the same way, the Government, in coordination with the Riohacha City Hall advanced a security council to define a route that contributes to the clarification of the homicide in the shortest possible time.

THE DEFENDER

The national ombudsman Carlos Camargo Assis denied the homicide and highlighted the work carried out by Néstor Enrique Martínez.

“Murdering an official of the Ombudsman’s Office is hit the community threaten the well-being of the most vulnerable and disrespect the basic rules of human rights and International Humanitarian Law (IHL). Human rights work cannot become a stigma, much less a risk to the lives of those who carry it out”, said Carlos Camargo Assis