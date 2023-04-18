Home » They offer a reward for thieves in Valledupar
They offer a reward for thieves in Valledupar

They offer a reward for thieves in Valledupar

The authorities of the department of Cesar offered up to $30 million in reward for the inhabitants who provide information about the robbery criminals to houses in Valledupar.

The announcement was made by the Secretary of Government this Monday, also recalling the current reward for the murderer of the community leader Alfonso Medina.

Those interested in reporting can do so to the lines 314-361-18-98 y 320-304-92-82 or to emails: [email protected] y [email protected].

The information provided must allow the prosecution of structures dedicated to house theft.

The strategy comes just days after a home robbery millionaire Located between Carrera 7 and 8 in the Novalito neighborhood, north of the city.

