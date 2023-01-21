Given the imminent risk of territorial affectation faced by the 220 members of the Cubeo-Sikuani people, the Land Restitution Unit (URT) requested that effective and timely actions be ordered to protect this community located in the inspection of El Porvenir in Puerto Gaitán , Goal.

The request is focused on guaranteeing the personal and collective security of this people, autonomy and self-government and the establishment of measures to prevent forced recruitment of children and adolescents, among other situations that violate the rights of this ancestral community.

The precautionary measure was filed electronically before a Specialized Land Restitution Court of the Villavicencio Circuit and the claims are addressed to entities such as: the National Protection Unit (UNP), the Ministry of National Defense, the Colombian Air Force, the National Army, the Attorney General’s Office of the Nation and Victims Unit.

The aim is to achieve a decision in a peremptory term in which a risk assessment is carried out and individual and collective protection measures are established in favor of the members, leaders and authorities of the indigenous group “Aseinpome”. Also the implementation of care and humanitarian assistance measures for families who are in a situation of displacement, confined and at risk of exile.

In addition, it is sought that the judicial authority order the implementation of a plan aimed at guaranteeing that territorial policies, plans, programs and projects are aimed at promoting prevention, assistance, care and comprehensive reparation for victims. Promote entrepreneurship training processes, design and implement community and associative productive projects, with a differential ethnic approach, which lead to strengthening food security and generating their own income.

Finally, it is sought that the State security agencies advance investigations into homicides, threats and crimes against the sexual freedom of this indigenous community.

Source: Land Restitution Unit

