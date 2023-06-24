They open a new investigation against Armando Benedetti

A new investigation was opened by the Supreme Court of Justice against the former senator and former Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, this time for alleged vote buying.

The investigation is added to the one that Benedetti is already being followed by the Prosecutor’s Office, for alleged irregular financing of the campaign of current President Gustavo Petro.

Due to the new process, the Chamber of Instruction of the Court certified the copies to Benedetti for alleged purchase of votes when he was a senator in the municipality of Maicao, La Guajira in 2018.

Said procedure was carried out in the office of magistrate Marco Antonio Rueda who asked to start the investigation against Benedetti.

The document says that “it appears that, apparently, former senator Armando Alberto Benedetti Villaneda had engaged in conduct that violated the citizen participation mechanisms, when he went to buy votes in the municipality of Maicao, La Guajira, in the face of the legislative elections that took place on March 11, 2018″.

The order has already been submitted for distribution to be known by a magistrate of the Investigation Chamber.

The accusation

According to this investigation that is opened to the Colombian ambassador in Venezuela, he would have committed electoral crimes by intervening in citizen participation mechanisms in the elections to the Senate of the Republic, which took place in 2018.

The Tribunal affirms that “in the study of the evidence carried out in the course of the instructive cycle carried out in order to qualify the probative merit, specifically, of the telephone interceptions that were transferred to the present action, coming from the file with filing 00166, interactions were verified from which it can be deduced that, apparently, former senator Armando Benedetti would have engaged in acts that violate citizen participation mechanisms, when he went to buy votes in the municipality of Maicao, La Guajira.

other investigation

This investigation is added to the one that the Attorney General’s Office is already carrying out against Armando Benedetti for alleged irregularities in the financing of the current president Gustavo Petro’s campaign.

On this occasion, the investigation arose after the leak of some audios in which Benedetti talks about having obtained $15 billion for said campaign.

The former ambassador did not give a sworn statement before the Prosecutor’s Office, scheduled for this Friday because he denounced threats against him.

This process and the issue of some money that was lost and the illegal use of a polygraph also caused the departure of the government of Petro’s former chief of staff, Laura Sarabia.

Added to the above is the announcement made this week by the Prosecutor’s Office regarding the death of Colonel Oscar Dávila, which concluded that the Police officer had committed suicide.

The colonel had been implicated in the scandal of the pranks on Marelbys Meza, a former babysitter of Laura Sarabia’s family, and Fabiola, the lady in charge of cleaning at Laura Sarabia’s house.

It is being investigated whether officer Dávila was involved in the scandal of said tricks that entangled the former chief of staff, Laura Sarabia.

Precisely, Sarabia testified before the Prosecutor’s Office about the theft of money, some three billion pesos, which apparently were in his charge at home, which would have entered Gustavo Petro’s campaign.

It all started with the complaint made by the ex-nanny of the Marelbys Meza family, who underwent a polygraph test after the loss of money.

Now there are two investigations that are being followed up on Armando Benedetti and the former official is expected to testify before the accusing body in the coming weeks.

