They open trial for accused of taking the life of a man for a drink

Witnesses indicated that an alleged gang associate and the victim argued over a “drink.”

According to the investigations, in the early morning of August 25, 2022, on one of the sidewalks of 14th Avenida Norte, in San Salvador, the accused Leopoldo B., 38 years old, argued with the victim because she allegedly did not want to share a drink of liquor, a situation that led to a fight where the subject Leopoldo surpassed the victim, as he stabbed him to death.

The subject fled the place, but minutes later the area was searched by the police and they observed a subject who matched the characteristics of the attacker. He was driving drunk on East 5th Street and, according to the report, with his clothes stained with blood. The subject was subjected to a search and they found a knife on him.

For this fact, the 5th Investigating Court of San Salvador, in a preliminary hearing, determined that the defendant go to trial, for the crime of simple homicide to the detriment of the life of William C., who was 44 years old. .

The judge assessed that there are indications of the possible participation of the accused, for which reason she ratified the provisional detention. She pointed out that the defense did not substantiate the case to dispel the accusation.

