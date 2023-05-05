Home » They open trial for accused of taking the life of a man for a drink
News

They open trial for accused of taking the life of a man for a drink

by admin
They open trial for accused of taking the life of a man for a drink

reference photo

Witnesses indicated that an alleged gang associate and the victim argued over a “drink.”

According to the investigations, in the early morning of August 25, 2022, on one of the sidewalks of 14th Avenida Norte, in San Salvador, the accused Leopoldo B., 38 years old, argued with the victim because she allegedly did not want to share a drink of liquor, a situation that led to a fight where the subject Leopoldo surpassed the victim, as he stabbed him to death.

The subject fled the place, but minutes later the area was searched by the police and they observed a subject who matched the characteristics of the attacker. He was driving drunk on East 5th Street and, according to the report, with his clothes stained with blood. The subject was subjected to a search and they found a knife on him.

For this fact, the 5th Investigating Court of San Salvador, in a preliminary hearing, determined that the defendant go to trial, for the crime of simple homicide to the detriment of the life of William C., who was 44 years old. .

The judge assessed that there are indications of the possible participation of the accused, for which reason she ratified the provisional detention. She pointed out that the defense did not substantiate the case to dispel the accusation.

about the author

See also  There is a current account to help the villagers of Cianazei de Sora after the stake

You may also like

Focus Interview｜Struggling Youth on the New Journey: Building...

The Health Tour stops in Bolzano – Trentino...

“The news of food crises has been going...

Transferred to ‘La Tramacúa’ and the Judiciary assailants...

Yellow on robbery in Quartu, 46 year old...

More than 30 tons of plant material will...

Anchor goals and tasks, learn deeply and practice...

NBA: Golden State beats the Lakers 127-100, the...

They propose a law in the US to...

Colombia suspends arrival of returnees from the US...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy