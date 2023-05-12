They order five days of arrest to the mayor of Valledupar

The Fifth Civil Circuit Court ordered the mayor of Valledupar, Mello Castro González, a five-day arrest as a sanction for non-compliance with judgment T-946 of 2011, issued by the Constitutional Court.

In addition, the president will also have to comply with the payment of three current legal monthly minimum wages, which add up to nearly $4,000,000.

The matter is related to the fact that the court ordered the eviction of the invaders from the properties where the settlements Los Guasimales, Altos de Pimienta, Brisas de la Popa and Bello Horizonte II are located, properties owned by Mauricio Pimienta Naranjo, who has been fighting for 11 years to Get your land back.

The ruling indicates that although it is true the municipal administration advanced the El Porvenir housing development, in the south of this capital and in which 811 families settled in said invasions would be transferred, these actions have been insufficient. Well, he indicated that there are permanently invaded homes, despite the eviction interventions.

For its part, the Mayor’s Office has indicated that they signed an act with the occupants of the lots in which they promised to vacate voluntarily, but this would not be being fulfilled.

