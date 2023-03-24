Colonel Javier Antonio Castro, was summoned to an investigation procedure and did not appear.

The Military Criminal Justice has ordered the capture of Colonel Javier Antonio Castro, commander of the Police in the department of Caquetá, for the crime of omitting to call for help from one of the uniformed officers during the riot of more than a hundred members of the called peasant guard in the rural area of ​​Los Pozos, in the municipality of San Vicente del Caguan.

Judge 181 of Military Criminal Investigation has initiated an investigation against Colonel Castro, who was summoned to an investigation procedure and did not appear without knowing the reason for his absence. Therefore, in view of this situation, his capture has been ordered.

It should be noted that the events occurred on March 2, 2023, when more than 70 police officers were kidnapped by members of the peasant guard in the rural area of ​​Los Pozos. During the kidnapping, a policeman and a farmer lost their lives. Deputy Ricardo Arley Monroy Prieto, who had been serving the National Police for 14 years, was assassinated and belonged to the Neiva Metropolitan Police.

With the arrest warrant for the police commander in the department of Caquetá, the Military Criminal Justice seeks clarification of the events that occurred in Los Pozos.