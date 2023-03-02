Home News They order the arrest of the mayor of Gigante and the governor of Huila
They order the arrest of the mayor of Gigante and the governor of Huila

They order the arrest of the mayor of Gigante and the governor of Huila

For contempt for not complying with the order in a guardianship ruled in favor of students of the Silvania Educational Institution, several officials must be arrested for two days.

Second Promiscuous Court of the Garzón-Huila Family, issued a two-day arrest warrant for the mayor Gigante, Huila César Germán Roa Trujillo and the governor of the department Luis Enrique Dussán, in addition to the representatives of the Ministry of Education: Natalia Sánchez Martínez Director of the Subdirectorate of Permanence and his hierarchical superior Olga Lucía Fuentes Director of Coverage and Equity belonging to the Vice Ministry of Basic Education.

Said arrest must be carried out “in the police command of the corresponding city, Bogotá, Neiva and Gigante, where each one dispatches, or where the Commander of the police unit has, always complying with the constitutional and legal mandates regarding regarding fundamental rights”.

Cause of arrest

The plaintiffs concurred, pointing out that there is contempt on the part of the Gigante municipal mayor’s office, the government of Huila and the national Ministry of Education, since they have not complied with the guardianship decision: “adopt the pertinent technical, administrative and financial measures so that minors of said educational institution can access the school transportation service free of charge, on the way to and from their homes to the institution.”

