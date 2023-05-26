They ordered the release of Liliana del Carmen Puello “La Madame”

Liliana del Carmen Puello alias “La Madame” will be released from prison by order of a judge from Ibagué. It is worth remembering that this woman was sentenced to 98 months in prison.

The crimes for which the citizen was accused are those of inducement to prostitution with an aggravated conspiracy to commit a crime.

It is noteworthy that the woman is accused of directing a large network of luxury prostitution and human trafficking that operated from the capital of Bolívar.

This Friday, May 26, 2023, it was learned that the Third Judge for the Execution of Sentences and Security Measures of Ibagué ordered the release of alias “La Madame”. What is important to highlight is that it is a conditional measure.

The document issued by the court specifies that the woman will be made available in the event that another judicial authority requires it.

“In a measured manner, I request that you release the inmate Liliana del Carmen Campo Puello (…) who is being tried by ruling J03PI-AI-2023-0864 of May 23, 2023, granted the substitute mechanism for probation” , says the order issued by the Third Judge for the Execution of Penalties and Security Measures of Ibagué.

The document is addressed to the Ibagué Penitentiary and Prison Complex (Coiba) in charge of executing the measure of deprivation of liberty, with which alias “La Madame” was sheltered.

Who is “La Madame” and why was she sentenced?

In July 2018, the Colombian authorities carried out a large-scale operation with what would be the largest and most powerful prostitution network in Cartagena. At least 18 people were captured in 13 proceedings that were carried out in various sectors of the walled city.

Among those captured was Liliana del Carmen Puello, alias “La Madame”, accused of being part of the leadership of the prostitution network that had an international reach.

“La Madame” was charged with the crimes of human trafficking, conspiracy to commit a crime and induction into prostitution. According to what the authorities revealed, the woman was in charge of recruiting minors, most of them in vulnerable conditions, to prostitute them.

According to what the authorities revealed at the time, most of the victims of the prostitution network were young people who belonged to poor neighborhoods in Cartagena and other cities such as Medellín, Cali and Barranquilla; They were displaced or immigrants.

The main clients of the structure were foreign tourists, who contacted directly with “La Madame” in search of sexual services in Cartagena. However, the network had a transnational operation, since it was known that on many occasions they contacted each other from other countries to request that the young women travel.

Among the territories in which the prostitution network operated from Cartagena also had interference were the paradisiacal island of The Bahamas, Miami, Panama and Mexico.

But it was not all parties on yachts and trips, the criminal structure also had two large properties in Cartagena, where in addition to holding celebrations and meetings, they had rooms monitored with security cameras where the young women used by the network stayed.

According to the data that was revealed at the time, for sexual encounters that could range from three to 24 hours, the structure charged between $200 and $1,500, of which only a small percentage was given to victims of prostitution.

It is estimated that only in the last year of operation of this network, dismantled in 2018, at least 250 minors were subjected to all kinds of harassment. with Infobae

