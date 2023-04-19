They organize a meeting with more than 400 beneficiaries of the Labor Mobility program

On Wednesday of this week, a new group of Salvadorans benefited from the Labor Migration Program, which is executed by the Government, will travel to work in Canada, in a legal, orderly and safe manner.

This was confirmed by the Minister of Labor and Social Welfare, Rolando Castro, who also explained that the compatriots who are part of this new contingent have excellent social and economic benefits, in accordance with Canadian law.

“This April 12, a new contingent of workers will leave for Canada. We continue to help through the Labor Migration Program. Excellent wages and very good benefits for our working class,” he said.

According to the official, the beneficiaries of the program do not have to buy the air ticket, or pay for housing and food, because the Canadian companies that hire them are responsible for those expenses.

The only thing they have to pay are the taxes applied by the Canadian government, Minister Castro has explained on several occasions.

The official indicated that, with the Labor Migration Program, he continues to help Salvadoran families that need it most, and which, for him as a minister, is a great blessing to be able to do so.

In July 2021, the first group of compatriots traveled to work for Canadian companies in the agricultural sector, for a period of two years. Since then, the sending of compatriots has not stopped with this new way of promoting regular, orderly and safe migration.

The official has also said that the negotiations with Italy and Spain, to send the first groups of Salvadorans, are quite advanced and that it is very likely that a contingent will be sent to each of these European nations in the course of this year.

According to the agreement signed with the governments of countries that open their doors to national workers, foreign companies must respect the labor rights of Salvadorans and provide equal conditions like those given to citizens of those nations.

about the author

I like this: I like Charging…

Related