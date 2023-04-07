The National Civil Police (PNC) reported this Thursday that it sanctioned a subject who installed emergency lighting in his vehicle.

The PNC located this vehicle denounced on social networks in the San José neighborhood, Zacatecoluca, La Paz, proceeding to confiscate the luminary and impose an obituary.

The installation of sirens or emergency lighting in unauthorized vehicles is a violation of the Traffic Law in the country.

“We continue to attend to complaints through digital patrols that are carried out every day,” said the Minister of Justice, Gustavo Villatoro.