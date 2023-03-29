Home News They plan to turn El Salvador into a regional logistics hub
News

They plan to turn El Salvador into a regional logistics hub

by admin
They plan to turn El Salvador into a regional logistics hub

The Presidential Commissioner for Strategic Projects, Cristian Flores, held a meeting with the director of the export union COEXPORT, Silvia Cuéllar, where they discussed the guidelines to boost the economy of El Salvador through the logistics sector at the regional level.

“Security and confidence, a good business climate, more national and foreign investment, more productivity, new routes and trade routes, and El Salvador as a regional logistics hub, all these are the bets for the development of the country as a benchmark in Latin America” Flores highlighted.

El Salvador has changed its image internationally, becoming an attractive and reliable country for foreign investment, being a world benchmark in terms of free markets and crypto assets.

See also  A crowd at the funeral of Sergio Casagrande: «Marvellous husband and attentive and affectionate father»

You may also like

Atalanta remembers Mondonico 5 years after his death...

They capture a Honduran with packages of marijuana...

La Guajira completes 48 hours of blockades due...

Italdesign, revenues over 200 million and record hirings...

Former deputy Douglas Avilés is found guilty of...

What will happen to the house that hinders...

He dies to get his cell phone back,...

More than 90% of the population supports the...

Great accompaniment to the process of councilor Johany...

PRAM 2023 – restoration of a fortified structure

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy