The Presidential Commissioner for Strategic Projects, Cristian Flores, held a meeting with the director of the export union COEXPORT, Silvia Cuéllar, where they discussed the guidelines to boost the economy of El Salvador through the logistics sector at the regional level.

“Security and confidence, a good business climate, more national and foreign investment, more productivity, new routes and trade routes, and El Salvador as a regional logistics hub, all these are the bets for the development of the country as a benchmark in Latin America” Flores highlighted.

El Salvador has changed its image internationally, becoming an attractive and reliable country for foreign investment, being a world benchmark in terms of free markets and crypto assets.