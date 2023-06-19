Home » They play the semifinals of the Thousand Cities Cup
They play the semifinals of the Thousand Cities Cup

They play the semifinals of the Thousand Cities Cup

Julian Andres Santa

The Municipal Indoor Soccer Tournament, Copa Mil Ciudades, is held in Pereira, a contest that brings together the best teams from the Perla del Otún and is organized by John Blandón and Pilar Grajales, referees of the Risaraldense Micro-soccer League and accredited as national judges.

Highly competitive

Jhon Blandón precisely explained the importance of this tournament. “It gives out two slots for each sector and is being played in Villa del Prado, on Avenida del Río and in the Industrial Park. Each of these sectors gives two places, the champion and runner-up, to carry out a final phase with the eight teams that make up this squad of winning teams in each phase.

To represent Risaralda

“The Thousand Cities Tournament is a tournament that is played at the national level and gives a single departmental quota for this winning team to represent Risaralda in the grand final of the Thousand Cities of Colombia. The participating teams are of a high level and have a high technical content and tactical richness within the sport of indoor soccer. At the municipal level, said event is held at Parque Banderas, where two teams come from”, completed one of its organizers, Jhon Blandón.

schedule for today

The matches for this semifinal will be played today at Parque Banderas as follows: At 8 pm Corrugados FS faces Risaralda FS and at 9 pm Robledo FS faces Pereira 2020. “We hope everyone will attend the spectators and that they enjoy the great indoor soccer of our city”, pointed out Jhon Blandón.

