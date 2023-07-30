They postpone hearing of Nicolás Petro and Day Vásquez: this is the reason

Nicolás Petro, the president’s eldest son, Gustavo Petro, was arrested this Saturday for alleged money laundering and illicit enrichment, in a scandal related to the presidential campaign, the Prosecutor’s Office reported.

The 37-year-old politician was arrested around 06:00 (1100 GMT) in the northern city of Barranquilla at the same time as his ex-wife Daysuris Vásquez, who accused him of having ties to drug traffickers and smugglers.

The prosecutor’s office reported the arrest of the president’s son “for the crimes of money laundering and illicit enrichment” and his ex-partner for “money laundering and violation of personal data.”

Nicolás Petro arrived in Bogotá with a strong security scheme. Local media showed him in the distance getting out of a truck surrounded by uniformed officers.

Shortly after 08:90 at night, the Prosecutor’s Office broadcast live what should be the first hearing of the detainees before a judge, but it was postponed due to the absence of Vásquez’s defense. In the transmission Petro appeared with a white cap and black jacket next to his ex-spouse.

After an infidelity, Vásquez told Semana magazine in March that Nicolás Petro led a life of luxury with the large sums of money he allegedly received for the current president’s electoral campaign.

Gustavo Petro, who according to the complaint did not know about the payments, regretted the news and assured that he will respect the independence of justice.

“My son Nicolás and his ex-wife Days have been captured by the prosecution. As a person and a father, so much self-destruction and the fact that one of my sons goes to jail hurts me a lot,” Petro wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

“As I stated before the attorney general, I will not intervene or pressure his decisions; let the law freely guide the process,” he added.

luxury life

The president himself asked to open an investigation against his eldest son, in the midst of a scandal that shakes the first leftist government of Colombia.

Nicolás was born when Gustavo Petro was in the M-19 guerrilla and lived in hiding. He recently assured that he did not accompany him in his growth, as if he did after signing peace with his other 5 children.

Until Vásquez’s revelations, Nicolás was a deputy for the president’s political movement, the Pacto Histórico, in the department of Atlántico.

The media published his bank statements, much higher than the salary for that position. His expenses included purchases of jewelry and luxury clothing.

There and throughout the Caribbean coast he became a key man in his father’s aspirations. That was a region historically averse to the left, but in 2022 he ended up catapulting Petro to the presidency.

In the interview, Vásquez assured that former drug trafficker and ex-smuggler Samuel Santander Lopesierra, who served 18 years in prison for drug trafficking in the United States, gave Nicolás Petro the equivalent of about $124,000 for the campaign, but he kept the money. money.

Vásquez assures that her ex-husband never discussed these movements with her father.

Under Scrutiny

In another scandal related to illegal wiretapping, former Colombian ambassador to Venezuela Armando Benedetti threatened to expose alleged irregularities in Petro’s presidential campaign in the Caribbean departments.

In conversations leaked by the press with the former right hand of the president and former head of the cabinet, Laura Sarabia, Benedetti insinuates an alleged involvement of Nicolás Petro in these irregularities.

“I have some indications because of Nicolás. I have always had some very serious indications of what was happening. When the complaint against him comes out, I start to put the puzzle together, I travel to Cartagena, the following week, and ask what That’s what happened and they told me some stories,” the former diplomat told Semana in early June without going into details.

On July 18, Sarabia appeared before the National Electoral Council (CNE) and denied having knowledge of the campaign money, while Benedetti was summoned by that authority, but did not appear.

