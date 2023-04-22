Home » They prepare a decree to reduce the cost of tolls
During his tour of Quindío and Valle del Cauca, the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, ratified the decision of reduce the cost of tolls in this area of ​​the countryin the context of the emergency caused by the fall of the La Alambrada bridge.

Minister Reyes carried out an inspection at the Barragán bridge and met with the mayors of Seville and Caicedonia.

During the tour, he stated that the Corozal toll will remain frozen until a new bridge is installed.

Likewise, the Cerritos and Circasia tolls will have a 58% decrease in value.

The official indicated that he hopes to have the decree ready to apply the measure as of next Tuesday.

Relief

On the other hand, the governor of Valle, Clara Luz Roldán, highlighted the measure adopted by the Ministry of Transportation and stated that “represent a relief for farmers, tourists, businessmen and the community”.

Likewise, he thanked the concessionaire “for its help in this moment of calamity that we are experiencing, and that all of Colombia is experiencing, but in which Valle del Cauca has been one of the departments most affected by the winter wave.”

bridges health

The executive director of the Colombian Chamber of Infrastructure, Western section, José Fernando Amézquita, made a call to Invías and ANIso that they account for the state of structural health of the bridge network in Valle del Cauca.

He also asked to know the status of the Simón Bolívar bridge, which connects Cartago with Pereira, which is where the cargo and light vehicles that pass through the La Alambrada bridge are diverted.

