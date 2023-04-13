Home News They prepare a new return of 800 indigenous people to Bagadó
They prepare a new return of 800 indigenous people to Bagadó

In the month of May, the ninth return of indigenous people to Alto Andágueda, Bagadó municipality, will take place.

This time it is about 800 Embera Katío indigenous people who are in Medellín and

expressed their willingness to return to their territory, which is why the District of Medellín will have the human and physical resources available for the return to be successful.

The District of Medellín will accompany the indigenous families of the Embera Katío community to return to their shelter in Alto Andágueda, in Chocó. According to the census of the National Unit for Victims, around 800 indigenous people belonging to this community expect to be accompanied in their return process, in May.

“For this, we are articulated with the entities of the national order, also with the ombudsman’s office, the attorney general’s office, with the Medellín ombudsman, seeking the well-being of the communities,” explained the Secretary of Government and Cabinet Management, Juan Pablo Ramírez.

Some of the families remain settled on the outskirts of the Héctor Abad Gómez Educational Institution, in Niquitao, after the Police dealt with a case of disturbance of public order, the product of a fight that took place on Saturday. Consequently, members of this community invited the other members to evacuate the other tenants and today they are waiting for their return to their shelters.

The District Administration will have an institutional offer, represented in resources for the transportation of the community, through the availability of buses for the transfer of the population and their belongings.

In the same way, humanitarian aid will be delivered to family groups that allows them to cover their needs in the territory in terms of food, to guarantee the possibility of restoring the violated rights, providing all the conditions in health, housing, education , work and access to services, inclusion in processes and programs for human development.

