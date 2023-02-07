“The vocation of the party is to have its own candidates for mayoralties and municipal councils” – Oliveros. Given the thunderous and not very encouraging results in the last elections to the congress of the republic, this political party has been working on its internal restructuring, maintaining a focus on three specific areas. 1. Your organization as a political structure….
See also Party representatives: looking for "power points" to contribute wisdom and strength-Current Affairs-Southeast Net Xiamen Channel