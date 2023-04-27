Home » They present a bill on the protection and security of journalists
They present a bill on the protection and security of journalists

They present a bill on the protection and security of journalists

Asuncion, National Radio.-The presentation of the bill “On the protection and security of journalists and human rights defenders” was held this Wednesday in the Acosta Ñu room of the Chamber of Senators.

On the occasion, the vice minister of Mitic, Hugo Alonso, in addition to the legislators, members of the Human Rights Commission of the Upper House were present.

After the presentation, the debate on the point took place, among the participants, communicators and journalists, who gave their opinion on the subject.


