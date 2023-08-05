They present sports activities for the 486 years of the anniversary of Asunción

Within the framework of the celebrations of the 486th anniversary of the Asunción Foundation, the Municipality of Asunción, the National Secretariat of Sports and the Paraguayan Olympic Committee present an edition of “Asu Capital Deportiva” on August 12 and 13 on the waterfront and Bahia of Asuncion.

The two-day event has more than 20 sports disciplines, in order to provide citizens with the opportunity to learn about and enjoy different sports, mainly Olympic sports.

The activities will take place on Saturday the 12th and Sunday the 13th, mainly on Saturday afternoon, concentrating the greatest number of sports and will be aimed at people of all ages.

This activity is supported by different sports federations and clubs of Asunción such as the German Paraguayan Rowing Club and the Mbigua Club.

In competition mode, there will be rowing, canoeing and sailing regattas that can be seen from the pier and the beach, in addition to citizens being able to try these sports and others such as bowls, volleyball and beach soccer, skating, cycling, martial arts , basketball, fencing, table tennis, chess and other modalities.

The event will take place in the dock, linear park and beach areas, seeking to connect citizens with the Bay and seeking to promote Asunción as a capital that promotes sports.

Source: IP Agency news portal.

