They present two bodies that would confirm extraterrestrial life

One of the greatest mysteries of the Universe that has kept human beings captivated for years is knowing if life exists outside the planet.

For decades speculation, thousands of theories, movies and fiction books about extraterrestrial life have trapped those curious about the subject.

UFO sightings and confirmations from some governments about the possibility of extraterrestrial life have managed to convince many disbelievers of the issue.

As icing on the cake in the Mexican Congress, evidence of non-human bodies was revealed.

Know what it’s all about

It is important to mention that the first evidence of alien life this year was shown by the leak of a video of an interview supposedly with a ‘non-human’ being carried out in the well-known and controversial Area 51, which is located in the United States. .

In a video circulating on social networks, it is shown how Jaime Maussan, a journalist and ufologist, presented to the Mexican Congress “real” evidence of inhabitants of other planets that were found in Peru in a state of conservation and has a higher antiquity. at a thousand years

“They are non-human beings, which are not part of our terrestrial evolution and after they disappear there is no further evolution. According to the Autonomous University of Mexico, which carried out the carbon 14 analyses, these beings are around a thousand years old. That is to say, these are not beings that were recovered in ships (crashes), but rather they are beings from diatom mines.”

The diatom is a fossilized algae that is 17 million years old, that is, phytoplankton that was abundant at that time and became fossilized when it disappeared.

different evidence

This was not the only case presented about interplanetary life in the session of Congress on September 12 of this year.

For example, what was said by the Mexican Air Space on September 7 about the “luminous objects that periodically appear off the Mexican coasts of Rosarito, Tijuana and San Diego, (in the United States), are not flares, nor airplanes. , nor drones, or anything that can be identified”

In this way, the frequent presence of UFOs in Mexico and other countries would be seen and recognized, as recorded in numerous videos recorded by witnesses.

These statements were made under oath to tell the truth, “they promise to tell the truth about everything that is heard here today in this instance of the legislative branch,” said Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, federal deputy at the beginning of the event.

For its part, in a statement to the public, dated September 11, by the Astronomy Institute of the UNAM, they affirm that despite this topic being of great scientific interest and having several agencies that study these phenomena, “To date there is no observational or experimental report that offers evidence of life outside of Earth or visits by civilizations from other planets.”

🇲🇽 | 👽 THE LATEST: At the Public Assembly for the Regulation of Unidentified Anomalous Aerial Phenomena in Mexico, journalist Jaime Maussan surprised those present in the Chamber of Deputies, by showing “two dissected non-human beings.” He assured that these were… pic.twitter.com/cdvRHlUTco — UHN Plus (@UHN_Plus) September 13, 2023

