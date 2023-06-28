Home » They presented organic certification of honey bee of Ñeembucú
They presented organic certification of honey bee of Ñeembucú

It was within the framework of an act that took place this Tuesday in the assembly hall of the Government of Ñeembucú, an opportunity in which welcoming words were heard from the Departmental Secretary of Productive Development and Environment of said institution, Eng. Víctor Quintana, This synthesized the beginnings of the efforts that currently culminate in the organic certification of beekeeping production and in which there are 15 producers with the expectation of adding many more.

Subsequently he made use of the word, the ing. Alberto Ruíz, Manager of the Ñeembucú Agricultural Development Center, also highlighted the work carried out by various institutions and whose result is celebrated today for the benefit of beekeeping producers.

In another moment of the act, the beekeeping technician of the Agrarian Extension Directorate of Ñeembucú, Lic. Atilio Benítez, made reference apart from the work carried out since the creation of the beekeeping table with which the whole process began, which also had the cooperation of the agency called GTZ.

For his part, Lic. Arturo Benítez, president of the Association of Beekeepers of Ñeembucú, expressed his satisfaction for obtaining the organic certification of the beekeeping production of Ñeembucú, he expressed his gratitude to all who made this achievement possible with an international seal that locates in unbeatable conditions to the honey from this part of the country, before the commercialization markets.

Dr. Berta Dávalos, General Director of the National Intellectual Property Directorate, also spoke at the presentation of the Ñeembucú Honey Bee Organic Certification. She alluded to the preliminary recognitions to which the beekeeping production of this part of the country, emphasized the importance of certification regarding the organic nature of the product that guarantees consumer safety.

Likewise, the Departmental councilor, Orlando Benítez, expressed his satisfaction with the result achieved within the current management period of the Government of Ñeembucú and of which he is a part and for the accompaniment that he carried out with his fellow departmental councilors to the entire process that meant to finally have the certification that the honey from this area is organic.

Finally, the Governor of Ñeembucú, Emmanuel Cuevas, in the same terms celebrated the event that means the presentation of the organic certification of the beekeeping production of this department, pointed out that in an increasingly globalized world this documentation has great importance for the commercialization of the product with guarantee for those who are going to acquire and consume it.

