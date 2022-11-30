CODROIPO. One pretended to be a local police officer, the other a water technician. And with the excuse of having to check the pipes, due to an alleged contamination of the water, they managed to break into the house of an 80-year-old woman in Codroipo.

This is what happened around 12 on Tuesday 29 November, when the two men, once inside the house, taking advantage of a moment of distraction by the pensioner, managed to steal a box containing gold jewelry and jewels, to a value of 10,000 euros, and 60,000 euros in cash.

The woman filed a complaint with the Carabinieri of Codroipo on the morning of Wednesday 30 November. All the investigations were immediately started to reconstruct the details of what happened.