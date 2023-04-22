Home » They project an increase in private investment in the country in 2023
News

They project an increase in private investment in the country in 2023

The president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of El Salvador (Camarasal), Jorge Hasbún, assured that the improvement in security in the country will allow an increase in national private investment in 2023.

“National private investment grew last year and I would think that due to the local issue of physical security it will continue to grow,” Hasbún highlighted.

In addition, the president of Camarasal pointed out that: “The improvement in security is already having a very, very strong impact on the micro-economy and locally. You talk to people from Santa Ana, from La Unión, from Sonsonate, and we have partners who, for example, had closed branches in Mejicanos because the gangs wouldn’t let them work and they have reopened and created jobs there. In the micro that is super important and it will help ”.

With the security strategies implemented at the national level, El Salvador is achieving a successful perception, greatly boosting the local economy and the productive fabric of the country.

