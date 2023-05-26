Home » They project an increase in the flow of trade between Paraguay and Great Britain
They project an increase in the flow of trade between Paraguay and Great Britain

With the objective of projecting the increase in the flow of trade between Paraguay and Great Britain, the Minister of Finance, Oscar Llamosas, received representatives of the British Government.

The delegation was headed by the British ambassador to Paraguay, Ramin Navai, and the United Kingdom’s Trade Commissioner for Latin America and the Caribbean, Jonathan Knott.

The meeting, which took place this Thursday at the ministerial headquarters, was also attended by the Vice Minister of Economy, Roberto Mernes, and the Director of Debt Policy, Ana Osorio.

At the end, Commissioner Jonathan Knott stressed that at the end of 2022 the volume of business between the two nations was 77 million pounds sterling and that the objective is for this to increase considerably in the coming years, reported the Fiscal portfolio.

“It was a very positive meeting, we not only talked about the joint work we currently have, but also about those that can be formed in the future, in the coming years. We want to contribute to the construction of the country vision that Paraguay has and vice versa, for our nation”, he added.

He also said that they will work on planning strategies so that more British and Paraguayan companies can exchange, mainly in sectors such as green energy, infrastructure, technology for agriculture and health, among others.

Source: IP Agency news portal.

