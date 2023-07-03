They promote bowling for everyone!

Julian Andres Santa

One of the great objectives of the Risaraldense Bowling League is to promote that their sport is not only practiced by professionals, but also by anyone in common, who has all the passion for the discipline and can even play it with friends. and family members. This is how they held the Virusa Tournament for intermediates and novices, which was a complete success with 29 competitors present.

They keep reaching more people

Diego Mariño, president of the league, explained: “There were 29 participants, of those who signed up, some of them do not have experience in competition and our goal is to bring people, who come to the bowling alley, who love the sport, who come and share and know what bolo is, that they know how you can participate competitively”.

recreational bowling

“Bowling is different when it is done recreationally where you come with the family, share and enjoy, but when you come to this type of event, you realize that bowling is a little different, but it is still a lot of fun. It is also a very long-lived sport, we have players over 60 years of age and children and adolescents, so it is a sport for everyone”, added the president of the league.

For all ages

In this Virusa Tournament, where intermediates and novices participated, age was not an impediment, so there was a range from the youngest competitor at nine years old to the oldest at 77. Marco Garavito precisely highlighted this type of contest. “I am only 77 years old, and a young man! I like it a lot and especially before, let’s say, I didn’t have that field to be able to have fun and practice, but now I’m unemployed and ready to continue”.

Give your opinion Maria José Marín

“Very good because it makes us all integrate. I am 13 years old and I have been in this sport for a long year. I arrived because my brother was invited by a friend and I went to see him at the first tournament, then my teacher Jaime and Laura López taught me and encouraged me to enter”.

Opinion Diego Marino

“This is really a recreational activity, obviously with competition and in which we can keep in mind three, four generations of people who are here playing. Thanks to Comfamiliar for always supporting bolo risaraldense and especially when we come with these people to play this type of tournament”

Opine Fernando Mejía. bowling manager

“From Comfamiliar we give great support to all the athletes who are currently for the National Games and to the community in general. We have very cheap rates for all those who are affiliated with categories A categories B and by the way, we also have special rates for all athletes of the Liga Risaraldense de Bolo”.

Opinion Luisa Álvarez

“I thought it was spectacular because that is what we are looking for, the integration of people, of families around the sport of bowling and making it more known to the public because we know that it is rarely practiced.”

Comment Marco Garavito

“Very special and I hope they include a lot of sports for young people and ‘oldies’ like me. It is a fun, health and entertainment. I recommend it to everyone and especially to all the ‘oldies’ like me and that we practice it because this is life”.