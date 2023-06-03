They promote the stunt in Pereira

Julian Andres Santa

The stunt is a motor sport where the participants perform acrobatics or tricks in the air, providing a show and good exhibitions to the fans and attendees. Charmy Loison Girl is one of those in charge of promoting with his work team, this new discipline in the Pearl of Otún.

“We will have the first national stunt championship in the Guadalupe Zapata Park in Pereira, where we will have the best exponents of the country and as a special host will be Escobar Rider. We hope it will be the biggest stunt event in Colombia of the year”.

The purpose of the activity

“With this type of sporting event we articulate the private company in the sector, we promote tourism and the hotel sector, in addition to the use of the bicycle as an alternative means of transport, apart from that we are giving a very important contribution so that our young people have habits healthy and sporty and start now to have discipline in their lives, that they see an example to follow and that despite the adversities, they see in sport a life option”, Charmy Loison pointed out.