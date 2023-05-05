They propose a law in the US to defend unaccompanied children at the southern border

Washington, May 4 (EFE).- Three Republican senators presented this Thursday a bill in defense of unaccompanied minors who cross the border with Mexico and by which they intend to increase controls before these children are left in the hands of a family member or legal guardian.

The proposal by Rick Scott, Tom Cotton and Marco Rubio comes in response to recent media investigations into the situation there.

The New York Times published in March that the number of unaccompanied minors entering the United States in 2022 reached 130,000, triple the number 5 years earlier.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is the agency charged with making sure that your guardians, those people who assume your care, support you and protect you from trafficking or exploitation.

But according to the American newspaper, although the HHS checks the status of all minors with a call one month after they have found a new home, throughout 2021 and 2022 the agency was unable to contact more than 85,000 children.

The Republican bill aims to ensure a “thorough investigation” by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and HHS before minors are directed to their new home.

Specifically, it requires examining both potential guardians before they receive the minor and all those over the age of 18 residing in that home.

The initiative also prohibits the child from being placed in the hands of a guardian who is in the United States illegally, unless that person is the child’s parent or other biological relative.

The three senators also want authorities to make at least 5 unannounced home visits during the first year, and require DHS and HHS to submit a monthly report to Congress.

“Every child deserves protection. Hundreds of thousands of migrant children have entered the federal government’s foster care system and the Joe Biden Administration is not doing enough to keep them safe,” Scott said in a statement.

For Cotton, “the president’s refusal to secure the border has turned the area into a hotbed of human trafficking, including child trafficking,” and his bill “will ensure” that unaccompanied children end up with “responsible adults and legal”.

The Republicans are in the minority in the Senate, and since last January, after the mid-term elections in November, they have control of the House of Representatives.

The announcement of his proposal comes a week after Title 42 expires on May 11, a regulation by which hot expulsions have been carried out under the pretext of the covid-19 pandemic, and for which purpose it is expected a significant increase in the flow of immigrants at the border. EFE

