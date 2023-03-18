Home News They propose the Vallenato Festival to the Park in Bogotá
News

They propose the Vallenato Festival to the Park in Bogotá

Bogotá councilor Julián Espinosa proposed the creation of the Vallenato al Parque Festival in Bogotá.

“We have filed before the Bogotá Council a draft agreement that seeks the creation and institutionalization of the Vallenato al Parque Festival,” announced the capital’s lobbyist.

We file before the council the creation of Vallenato al parque! With this we will exalt Vallenato folklore and recognize the culture of more than 500,000 inhabitants of Bogotá, from the Caribbean region. Thanks to the Caribe corporation for supporting the Formulation of this project!, he said through Twiiter.

Espinosa added that one of the main purposes for carrying out the initiative, in addition to contributing to the recreation of Bogotanos, is that the more than 500,000 inhabitants of the Caribbean coast who are estimated to live in the capital, can feel represented in the culture. capital.

It should be remembered that this event has already been held on some occasions, but it has never been formalized, so it is intended that with the eventual approval of the project in the Council, different versions can be made, as is the case with other musical genres that have been consolidated in the capital and how different festivals are held in other cities of the country.

