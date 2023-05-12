They propose to build a prison in Acacías to reduce overcrowding figures – news

This Saturday, May 13, Cormacarena will join Global Big Day 2023, the most important birdwatching event in the world, which began in 2015, with the purpose of identifying and recording the biodiversity of birds that inhabit each territory. and thus be able to implement conservation strategies.

This environmental date is very important and is celebrated annually in many municipalities of Meta, where educational institutions, Citizen Environmental Education Projects, NGOs, environmental groups, tourists and the community in general participate, who carry out environmental education through photographs, booklets and sounds captured from the different populations of birds that they manage to spot.

For this weekend’s event, Cormacarena, together with other institutions, have arranged 60 sighting points throughout the department, where, according to the latest report, an average of 1,115 species of birds have been identified, including aquatic, high-mountain and migratory

Some points in the city of Villavicencio will be: Monte Bavaria, the villages of El Carmen, Buenavista, La Cumbre, La Cecilia, Primavera Urbana Shopping Center and the Merecure Agroecological Park, as well as other municipalities of Meta, where you can see the behaviors and the characteristics of the birds that cross the skies of the Colombian plain.

For this reason, Cormacarena invites citizens to participate by entering the ‘eBird Colombia’ portal. https://ebird.org/news/global-big-day-2023where they can record the data observed and keep track of the birds observed, finally, remember to wear appropriate clothing (long-sleeved shirt, long pants, rubber or campaign boots and hat).

Source: Cormacarena

