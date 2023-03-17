The Bogotá councilor for the Green Alliance Julián Espinosa published a video on his social networks informing that he filed a project that seeks the creation of the ‘Vallenato al Parque Festival’.

“Friends, I want to tell you that we have filed before the Bogota Council a project that aims to create and institutionalize the Vallenato al Parque Festival”, he expressed in the clip.

And I add: “With this we want to contribute to the more than 500 thousand inhabitants of Bogotá who come from the Caribbean coast and who want a representation of their vallenato folklore here in the city of Bogotá”.

The councilor added that in the next few days they will be debating the proposal. “We will generate an important controversy around the importance of Vallenato culture in our city”. This project would join the festivalIt’s like ‘Salsa al parque’, and the renowned ‘Rock al parque’.