The Antioquia bench of the Senate and House of Representatives presented a proposal to incorporate resources in the Pluriannual Investment Plan of the National Development Plan 2023-2026 for the construction of a tunnel between Ciudad Bolívar and Carmen de Atrato, known as the “Pacific Tunnel” .

They also propose incorporating 250 billion pesos to pave the last 11.3 kilometers missing on the Quibdó-Medellín highway, known as Transversal Medellín-Quibdó.

Regarding the “Pacific Tunnel” project, the Government of Antioquia is carrying out studies and designs between the municipalities of Ciudad Bolívar and El Carmen de Atrato, crossing the Alto de La Mansa.

This project improves the mobility and competitiveness of Chocó, because it reduces the travel time between Quibdó and Medellín.