They propose turning the Intermunicipal Games into Cesar’s public policy: will the idea take hold?

On the afternoon of the festive Thursday the curtain was lowered on the first Intermunicipal Games 2023, who kept in competition for 13 days to nearly 3,000 athletes from the 25 municipalities of Cesar.

During the first version of these sports jousts, 647 medals were awarded in 21 disciplines, with Valledupar occupying first place in the medal table with 226 medals.

Las Vallenatos medals were distributed as follows: 98 gold, 68 silver and 66 bronze. He then appeared Aguachica with 48 medals: 21 gold, 17 silver and 10 bronze. Bosconia closed the podium with 18 medals: 8 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze.

In the closing ceremony, held at the athletics stadium located within the La Gota Fría sports complex, 105 artists participated on stage giving life to the musical magazine ‘Caribe soñado’, which recalled the story of the Vallenato legend and the mermaid of the Guatapurí river, giving way to rhythms such as the vallenato pylon, the champeta, even salsa brava.

At this closing event, in which also an impressive military parade was presented to celebrate the Independence Day of Colombiaattended by more than 5,500 people.

More than 500 uniformed officers from 14 specialties of the National Army and eight units of the National Police participated in this parade. In addition, the Government of Cesar took advantage of the national date to deliver recognitions “to the value of service, commitment and dedication in the public force”. On behalf of the National Army, she was received by the Brigadier General of the Tenth Brigade, Gerardo Ortiz, while in the National Police she was received by the commander in charge of the Police in the department, Lieutenant Colonel Wilson Álvarez.

The governor Andrés Meza stressed the importance of continuing to support Cesar’s talents so that they “bring medals in the medium and long term” To the department. “We managed to show that we have talent and conviction. The Intermunicipal Games allowed us tooyster, once again, that we can be, in addition to a cultural capital, a sports capital”, he pointed.

The bearer of the inter-municipal flame, Aramis Campo, renowned vallenato skater, said: “We hope it will not be the first or the last time, and we hope to continue reaping victories. I congratulate each of the municipalities because they gave all the best. ANDThis event leaves me immensely happy because I know that each municipality has many athletes who can later make history”.

Governor Andrés Meza, together with the sports secretary, Alejandro Pantoja and the athlete Aramis Campo, put out the inter-municipal flame. PHOTO: COURTESY

PUBLIC POLITICS?

One of the news that left the final day was Meza Araújo’s proposal to bring to the Departmental Assembly a draft ordinance that allows the Intermunicipal Games to become public policy “so that they can be carried out every year from now on”.

“With nostalgia we can say that we fulfilled the department. We once again left a seal, a brand for the sport, we have a challenge left: to continue working on the sustainability of these sports venues, to continue strengthening and preparing all these athletes that we know will represent us in national and international tournaments in the short term, bringing new achievements for our department”, he explained.

In colombia, public policy is inscribed as a planning process that “defines a long-term vision that goes beyond the administration periods of governments and guides the process of change in the face of relevant social realities”.

