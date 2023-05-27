Home » They prosecute a couple accused of enslaving and beating people in Mejicanos
News

They prosecute a couple accused of enslaving and beating people in Mejicanos

by admin
They prosecute a couple accused of enslaving and beating people in Mejicanos

The Fourth Sentencing Court of San Salvador is holding a public hearing against Sandra Jeaneth Monterrosa and Wilson Oswaldo Anaya accused of the crimes of aggravated human trafficking in the modality of servitude, forced labor and slavery. According to investigations by the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), the facts […]

The post They prosecute a couple accused of enslaving and beating people in Mexicans appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio de El Salvador.

See also  [News Highlights]US Aircraft Carrier Group Enters the South China Sea and Beijing "Soft Processing" | US Ship Enters Nansha Again | Carl Vinson Aircraft Carrier | North Korean Army Infected

You may also like

Serbian army on standby after incident in Kosovo

[과천소식] Burim-dong holds ‘One Mind Walkathon’, etc. ::...

Cousin De Diomedes Díaz was electrocuted in the...

No monkey speed: Zoo Dresden postpones the opening...

Štefan Hríb: Dano and Jacky | Opinions |...

The millionaire that Juan del Mar took, winner...

Dortmund before the weekend: a city in BVB...

The Malá Fatra National Park is willing to...

One person died from an electric shock in...

Experts suggest that patients with “two yang” should...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy