They protest against crime in the Chola Cuencana sector





Cuenca.- Inhabitants and merchants of the sector Chola Cuencana they staged a protest against insecurity.

Citizens pointed out that the area is being affected by clandestine prostitution that serves as a front for crimes such as drug sales, robberies and extortion under the modality of “vaccines“.

This Tuesday, May 2, 2023, the neighbors organized to demand greater security from the authorities; carrying signs and shouting slogans against criminals, they complied with the sit-in in the roundabout located between the avenues Huayna Cápac, Spain and Hurtado de Mendoza.

The posters read: “Cuenca is history, culture and tradition, not prostitution”, “neighbors united against insecurity”, “captured criminals will be lynched”, “united we are more”, “vaccinators out” and “prostitution out”.

Due to the protest attended by several citizens, vehicular circulation and tram units were momentarily blocked by the roundabout of the Chola Cuencana sector.

The inhabitants indicate that they will remain vigilant in the face of criminal acts and, if necessary, will “righteousness into one’s own hand”.

Business owners say they are affected by the presence of street prostitution linked to acts of violence such as fights, threats, assaults, robberies and micro-trafficking.

In addition, there are sites that allow momentary hosting. They turn into step motels two three hours (YO)

This was the atmosphere of the protest against insecurity in the Chola Cuencana sector: