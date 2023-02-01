Julian Andres Santa

Risaralda is a powerful strong fusion of civility, arm and mountain. That is the heritage and the daily push of the athletes of the department who day by day go out to fight for their dreams and leave the name of the department on high, proudly hoisting the Risaraldense flag in all corners of the country and even the world. where they compete

To continue giving joys this 2023

Juan Carlos García, president of the Table Tennis League, dedicated a message to his beloved Risaralda on her 57th birthday and incidentally referred to the main challenge that sports have for this 2023. “Happy birthday to our department that He has given so much in our lives. I am from that generation that was born as a Risaraldense unlike many of our parents whose registration is from another department; now all the new generations are caste of champions. My gift to Risaralda is that this year we will hold among all the best National Games in history”.

They wear the colors with pride

Similarly, Carlos Ariel Osorio, technical director of Deportivo Pereira and the Risaralda Women’s Team, ratified the feeling of wearing the green shirt. “With pride and with all the love for our region, for our Risaralda, we have always represented with determination in all the different spheres of competitions and throughout the country. Today we are happy for another year of our department and we will always proudly say: we are proudly from Risaraldo!”

“Love for a region”

One of the most recognized sportswriters in the department is Danilo Gómez Herrera, who has spent several years working in the Medellín press but from there he never stops being aware of what is happening at home. “The civic movement to create Risaralda, which was closely related to something, the creation, segregation of Caldas in 1967 and a few years later, the holding of the National Games based in Pereira in 1974, marked the closure of a giant, enormous leadership. , enormous love for Pereira. The creation of Risaralda was that, the manifestation of love for a region, something that today is very distant”.