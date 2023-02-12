The administration District, established this benefit through the Law 769 of 2002, In order to provide the samarios with economic relief, in view of this, they must take the road safety course and the measure contemplates the electronic subpoenas captured from the 2014 al 2022.

Until March 31, 2023, this benefit will be in force.

On the other hand, the Alcaldia resumed the processes of offenders photo fines through Resolution 0135 of 2023and thus they may be favored to pay only 50% of the capital with 0% interest for late payment, the date goes up to the March 31, 2023.

Debtors can approach to settle their invoice through the control office, in the Carrera 2 No.17-24, Casa del Rio Building, Historic Center of the city, so they can get their benefit. The opening hours are; from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.You can also contact us by email This email address is being protected from spam bots. You need to have JavaScript enabled to view it. for better information.



They extend an invitation to the debtors to make peace with the subpoenas.

They invite people who have debt processes in arrears, to carry out the corresponding procedures and take advantage of this benefit, which allows them to be in peace and safe with the district.