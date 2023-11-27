They provide tools to strengthen the ventures of women heads of household

The Government of Cesar delivered implements and tools to mothers who are heads of households throughout the department, so that they can strengthen their ventures and thus be able to continue moving their homes forward.

For this, the departmental administration made a total investment of $3.1 billion, with whose strategy it benefits 272 mothers individually and another 102 at a group level in 10 associations throughout Cesar.

Felicidad Muñoz, a 62-year-old Tamalamequera who has dedicated her life to making buns, cookies and enyucados to raise her 10 children, lived up to her name thanks to the new machines and tools delivered through the Strengthening program to Entrepreneurship of Mothers Head of Household.

“I feel happy, happy, because I didn’t think I was going to receive this. Now I’m going to take care of these tools and get to work. Thanks to the Government, because I now have a new heart, because it was remembered that happiness was in this town,” she said.

In addition to receiving freezers, refrigerators, mills, weights and power plants, cold displays, computers and printers, tricycles and other tools, the 11 associated women and 7 individual beneficiaries of Tamalameque also received support, to help them boost their businesses and, therefore , improve their socioeconomic conditions.

“Today, thanks to the Government we have the opportunity to dignify the work of these entrepreneurial women, 11 belonging to the Renacer Tamalamequero Association and another 7 individually so that they are owners and owners of their businesses. This is an example of what this government has done to promote development in these communities,” said Olga Rojas, community leader.

Likewise, Margelis Zambrano, president of the Renacer Tamalamequero Women’s Association, said that “this project opens up new possibilities for us, we are all women who sell cassava, fish, who search around. But this is a help, or rather, with this project we are going to move forward. “This is going to be a micro market, where all women are going to be supporting each other.”

Meanwhile, Governor Andrés Meza maintained that with this strategy that was socialized and in which thousands of women registered their business proposals with the Institute for the Development of Cesar, Idecesar, it is an incentive that will strengthen business development.

“We are promoting business formalization, job creation, economic autonomy and improvement in the quality of life of each of them among the beneficiaries of the program, as stated by Governor Luis Alberto Monsalvo in his Development Plan,” he said.

Related

Share this: Facebook

X

