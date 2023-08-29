Home » They provisionally suspend the administrative director of the Ministry of Mobility
News

They provisionally suspend the administrative director of the Ministry of Mobility

by admin
They provisionally suspend the administrative director of the Ministry of Mobility

Said measure is extended for a term of three months while the corresponding investigation is carried out for the alleged irregularities presented with some immobilized vehicles and motorcycles in the District’s yards.

The Office of Disciplinary Affairs of the Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta found the legal requirements to proceed to impose the provisional measure of suspensiondue to the seriousness of the alleged disciplinary offense, among other criteria, to the administrative director of the Ministry of Mobility, Franklin Carreno Cantillo.

Bliss measure is extended for a term of three months while the corresponding investigation is carried out for the alleged irregularities presented with some vehicles and motorcycles immobilized in the District’s yards.

It may interest you: Prosecutor’s Office opens investigation into the disappearance of immobilized motorcycles in Santa Marta

The Mayor’s Office also took into account the report from the security company Bivouac, in charge of surveillance in the courtyards, and proceeded in accordance with the provisions of Article 217 of the General Disciplinary Code.

Carreño Cantillo will not receive salary remuneration during the time he is suspended.

Regarding the complaints made by affected peoplethe District Mayor’s Office requests speed from the competent authorities in order to clarify the facts.

It may interest you: Ministry of Mobility to articulate strategies with (Ansv) to reduce accidents in Troncal del Caribe

See also  The attack of Alzheimer's patients on political parties: "Sick and families still forgotten by politics"

You may also like

write a title for this article politics or...

Cocaine in banana boxes: police find hundreds of...

Yes, there are 4 Patria bonds! September starts...

Alliance to Combat Human Trafficking

write a title for this article August 29,...

Autumn holidays: train cancellations between the Rhineland and...

Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Pakistan among most polluted...

Kaleidoscope

write a title for this article Adhere to...

“Super Blue Moon” over Hesse

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy