They provisionally suspend the administrative director of the Ministry of Mobility

The Office of Disciplinary Affairs of the Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta found the legal requirements to proceed to impose the provisional measure of suspensiondue to the seriousness of the alleged disciplinary offense, among other criteria, to the administrative director of the Ministry of Mobility, Franklin Carreno Cantillo.

Bliss measure is extended for a term of three months while the corresponding investigation is carried out for the alleged irregularities presented with some vehicles and motorcycles immobilized in the District’s yards.

The Mayor’s Office also took into account the report from the security company Bivouac, in charge of surveillance in the courtyards, and proceeded in accordance with the provisions of Article 217 of the General Disciplinary Code.



Carreño Cantillo will not receive salary remuneration during the time he is suspended.

Regarding the complaints made by affected peoplethe District Mayor’s Office requests speed from the competent authorities in order to clarify the facts.

