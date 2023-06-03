They publish the list of the neighborhoods of Portoviejo where the water will arrive this Saturday

As of this midnight, 70 percent of the city could start receiving potable water once the transformer at the Cuatro Esquinas plant was installed.

After that, the pumping of the vital liquid began, which would arrive at the Las Pulgas treatment plant by 11:00 p.m.

Subsequently, the water will be distributed to the homes, so that at 00:00 the citizens could already have the service.

This if there are no setbacks, it was reported from the Municipality.

Thus, the first to have the liquid will be the sectors close to the Verdi Cevallos Hospital, Son Cubano, Barranco Pelado, among others.

It was also detailed that once the water reaches that health home, the tankers that supply the vital liquid will take the water to 30 percent of the sectors to which the liquid has not yet reached.

A second pump will be put into operation that will fill the UTM tank with the intention that tomorrow all the surrounding sectors, up to Andrés de Vera, will have water.

Portoaguas published tonight a list of the neighborhoods that will be progressively supplied this Saturday.

Water distribution is resumed

One of the transformers that was rented in Ambato, arrived at dawn on Friday, June 2, at portoviejocapital of the Manabites.

The equipment remained idle until it could be installed together with a second .

This arrived on the afternoon of this Friday, June 2, 2023.

Julio Eche, manager of Portoaguas, informed that until Monday the plant is expected to be 100% operational and with it the entire city will have water.

The damage of a transformer in the water treatment plant caused the shortage in the entire canton since last May 27.

All the complete information, with photos, tomorrow in our printed edition.

Remember to buy our newspaper every day or subscribe to the digital edition to be well informed.