They put pressure on Army officers to meet the incorporation quota

A few weeks ago, the National Army announced that in recent years there has been a decrease in the recruitment of men for military service. The situation is worrying for the institution, since it could weaken the force footing.

For this reason, on the morning of May 25, it was announced that, according to a complaint, the institution is pressuring the officers to recruit: “In any way, whatever the cause.”

The situation, which has been exposed by W Radio, indicates that it is an everyday situation, because according to the anonymous source, those in charge of this process are called, videoconferenced and others to let them know that they must comply with the goal that the Army has.

But the issue is not only one of pressure, but they are told that failure to comply with the requirements will have some consequences at a professional level: “For those who do not meet the goal, this failure will be reflected negatively in the life folios. They have also been threatened that both the commanders of the recruitment zones (officers with a lieutenant colonel grade) and the commanders of the military district (officers of a higher grade) will be relieved of their posts,” the radio outlet reported on the details. of the complaint.

Despite the fact that the officers in charge of this work mention that they know that this is one of the main tasks, they note that it is important to take into account that the context is changing and it is no longer as easy to fulfill this mission as it was a few years ago where the young people had higher aspirations within a military institution.

“One understands that it is their duty, but it is not like 15 or 20 years ago that young people joined one. Today it is more difficult and fewer and fewer show up, contrary to the case of women who show up in quantity and the quota is met without any problem,” added the anonymous source.

The situation regarding the reduction of men interested in being in the military ranks had already been alerted previously, even a few weeks ago Colonel Alexander Rojas, director of Recruitment and Reserve Control of the National Army, told the previously named outlet that in this 2023 they have only managed to recruit fewer than 16,000 men.

“We are going to incorporate 15,348 men who will be part of the same contingent as the women, it has been a little more difficult and this is a challenge that the women have set us, a competition, that is why the call to the men so that in the fifteen days remaining that we have left, make their presentation in the military units and districts and can resolve their military situation,” the uniformed officer pointed out.

It should be noted that in the case of the recruitment of women the situation has changed, since the opposite of men, they have shown their interest, so the institution decided to increase the quotas of women in ranks for the next period.

“In the first contingent we had an incorporation of 1,296 women who were incorporated during the first two days that were planned for the incorporation, in view of the reception we increased the incorporation goal for this second contingent and we are going to incorporate three more platoons, 1,400 women who will be part of the second contingent. The invitation is for them to come to the military districts as of May 15 and take part, those young women who do not make it, we still have 2,500 places for the next contingents, ”she added. with Infobae

