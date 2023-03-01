Liliana Cardona Marin

The history of the new headquarters B of the IE Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe, begins in July 2016, when due to a visit made by the Municipal Risk Office, it was established that the space that operated in the Lions Club must be closed, there had been to relocate 528 students with their teachers and everything that was there. The partial solutions came on account of some rooms that the parish offered, but that by a Guardianship Action they had to vacate and everyone passed the main headquarters, there as much space as there was, they located a degree.

All of the above was told by the rector Orlando Millán, in his speech during the inauguration yesterday and he also spoke about the anxieties and rages of the parents who did not wait, the strike, the marches. The urgency was so great that the option of building in some spaces of the main headquarters arose, but the real solution was to look for a new headquarters.

the new building

This place belonged to the Omnes Cloth Union, a technical institute also operated there at some point and that is why some spaces had boards, so they saw the opportunity to make a few adaptations to function, but this really meant having more problems than solutions . In 2018, the property was purchased for $692 million with its own resources. Yes there was a solution, but they had to tell the community that they had to wait a little longer. Among all these vicissitudes there was a change of mayor, the proposal was presented to him, as there were designs and a license, the process continued.

“Everything was brand new! The only old thing that is going to enter here is the rector”, the Secretary of Education of Dosquebradas, Leonardo Granada, told those attending the inauguration, while everyone laughed. “It is a very beautiful headquarters, very complete and in life you have to be grateful, the mayor and Gustavo Isaza, who was also rector here, battled with us in all the situations that arose. The mayor also arranged for the furniture to be new, it cost $152 million, because that’s how it should be when you open a house,” Granada explained.

The voice of the parents

Claudia Helena Marín was the spokesperson for the attendants at the inauguration and recalled all that they suffered before seeing this project become a reality: “At some point we thought about declining, but I cannot describe the joy of this moment. The most important thing is to show the kids that it is possible, that they are our rights. I thank all those who believed and God for the legacy that Hugo (deceased rector) left us, who taught us to love the Institution”.

Cipher

$3,500 million was the total value of the investment for this 1,193 square meter headquarters.

Given

At headquarters B they will have a multiple classroom, a cafeteria, five primary classrooms, two preschool classrooms, a computer room and a library.

Outstanding

During the ceremony there was transmission in parallel with sign language. The venue is inclusive, apart from stairs, it has an access ramp to the second floor, there will be a morning and afternoon session.

What do you think of the new headquarters?

Luz Marina Arias – primary teacher

“It is a dream, we had been waiting for the solution for our Institution for many years. I hope the whole community takes advantage of it.”

Liliana Carmona – mother of student

“It is a very nice venue, all the children are happy to open it. We realized that the one who perseveres achieves things”.