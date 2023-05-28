Home » “They put their fingers in my mouth”
News

“They put their fingers in my mouth”

by admin
“They put their fingers in my mouth”

President Gustavo Petro led a day of ‘Listen Government’ from Seville, Valle, where he addressed the situation of the coffee sector and once again questioned the appointment of the manager of the National Federation of Coffee Growers.

“While we know the names of prominent bureaucrats running the Federation of Coffee Growers, we do not find the name of a retired coffee farmer. I think there is a great injustice there; It must be said: they put their fingers in my mouth. In the last election, officials of my own government continue with the same logic of depredation of the Colombian coffee economy,” said President Gustavo Petro, in strong terms, when criticizing the election of Germán Bahamón in the federation.

The President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, invited Colombian coffee producers to negotiate directly and without intermediaries with renowned food trading companies, offering the support of his administration to improve the income of peasants.

“I would like coffee farmers to work with the government, sharing their knowledge about growing coffee, the problems they face and the successes they have had. We must promote programs that strengthen the coffee economy, not only in terms of extension, but also in terms of industrialization,” said the president from the Municipal Coliseum.

It may interest you: Criticism of the new image of the Colombian shield

These statements by Gustavo Petro reflect his discontent with the appointment of Germán Bahamón and his concern for the situation of Colombian coffee growers.

“That we could make an alliance without intermediaries where the Government would help create the direct link between the final consumer of coffee and the coffee producer of seed, of yellow, of all the coffees that are produced in Colombia, so that the income of those producers could improve substantially,” he said.

See also  The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee held a meeting and decided to convene the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee to review the "Comprehensive Report on the Seventh Round of Inspections of the 19th Central Committee" Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, presided over the meeting-Jingchu Net

You may also like

Strengthening international exchanges and cooperation to solve common...

Ecuador will participate in the International Biennial of...

Break the micro-trafficking chain

Agora uncoverer Mieruch: Little is known about the...

Tesãi Foundation commemorates National Pneumologist Day

Peace will be achieved when Russia and Ukraine...

Ximen Mining Closes Financing – 27.05.2023

What happened to Chinese society?Reappearance of the Miemen...

THE AFRICAN TRIBAL LEADER WHO DEFEATED THE BRITISH...

Perspective. Sumapaz: Bogotá’s strategic and environmental rearguard

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy