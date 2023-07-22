Home » They raid the home of a subject who robbed a business on Paseo El Carmen, Santa Tecla
They raid the home of a subject who robbed a business on Paseo El Carmen, Santa Tecla

The Prosecutor’s Office ordered a search at the home of Óscar Ernesto González Rodezno, who stole money and valuables from a fast food business on Paseo El Carmen, Santa Tecla, La Libertad.

According to the authorities, this subject was captured on the establishment’s video surveillance cameras, the video circulated on social networks, where González was observed threatening an employee with a weapon.

The criminal was arrested by the PNC in flagrante delicto and they seized a toy weapon, $1,000 and 2 motorcycles. While during the search, the authorities found objects that had been previously stolen in other establishments and $1,044 in cash.

In addition, the FGR ordered the capture of Sandra Evelyn Solís, who is the defendant’s life partner, for having found evidence that related her to the robberies.

