They raid the house of Pedro Merizalde, former manager of the failed Pacific Refinery

The Prosecutor’s Office and the Police raidedin Quito, the House of Pedro Merizaldeex-manager of the Failed Pacific Refinery.

This was reported by the public ministry on the morning of this Friday, May 19, 2023.

According to the institution, an alleged money laundering was investigated around the signing of a contract with the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, for more than USD 229.9 million.

Merizalde was manager of the state oil company Petroecuador.

In 2011, during the government of Rafael Correa, he was appointed manager of the Pacific Refinery project. He was also an advisor to former Vice President Jorge Glas.

When the Prosecutor’s Office began to investigate it, in 2017, help was requested from Panama to track the payments it would have received from Odebrecht.

In that same year, Merizalde left the country for Spain.

In 2021, the State Comptroller General determined that the Correa government spent 1,528 million dollars in the Refinery, which was never built.

And among that amount, a gloss was established for 1,233 million dollars, being one of those responsible, the former manager Merizalde.

Merizalde is also pointed out for having an offshore company that he hid for six years.

The former manager of the Pacific Refinery faces two criminal investigations for possible perjury and money laundering.