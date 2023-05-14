They recapture a dangerous terrorist of the MS-13 – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 0

For the crime of illegal groups, the PNC agents captured Guillermo Antonio Varela Pérez, alias “Varón”, who is a program runner for the San Cocos Locos Salvatruchos clique of the MS13, from San Antonio del Monte, Sonsonate.

According to the authorities, this terrorist would be released after serving a sentence in the Zacatecoluca Maximum Security prison for the crime of aggravated homicide.

His criminal record dates back to 1998, with a record for the crimes of aggravated homicide and attempted homicide, drug trafficking and resistance.

“He will be sent to CECOT to pay for all his crimes,” the police said.