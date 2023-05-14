Home » They recapture a dangerous terrorist of the MS-13 – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults
News

They recapture a dangerous terrorist of the MS-13 – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

by admin
They recapture a dangerous terrorist of the MS-13 – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 0

For the crime of illegal groups, the PNC agents captured Guillermo Antonio Varela Pérez, alias “Varón”, who is a program runner for the San Cocos Locos Salvatruchos clique of the MS13, from San Antonio del Monte, Sonsonate.

According to the authorities, this terrorist would be released after serving a sentence in the Zacatecoluca Maximum Security prison for the crime of aggravated homicide.

His criminal record dates back to 1998, with a record for the crimes of aggravated homicide and attempted homicide, drug trafficking and resistance.

“He will be sent to CECOT to pay for all his crimes,” the police said.

See also  Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Current Political News Xi Jinping Sends a Congratulatory Letter to the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services

You may also like

DRC opens new embassy in Botswana

Itinerant route of the Office of the Attorney...

From tomorrow, the rainfall in southern China will...

“Profound regret” of Potenza, only 350 tickets for...

Eastern DRC: “EAC troops have failed”, says Christophe...

This is how Neiva prepares to celebrate Mother’s...

Kosovo, political chaos after the arrest of the...

A week in pictures – Lääne Elu

The love of a military mother that transcends...

Xi Jinping inspected Hebei and presided over a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy