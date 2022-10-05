News They received emergency income without being entitled to it: 141 foreigners discovered by the Finance Police by admin October 5, 2022 October 5, 2022 The Gedi Group shopping guide i Advice.it independently chooses and recommends products and services that can be purchased online or through expert advice. Every time a purchase is made through one of the links in the text, Consigli.it receives a commission without any change in the final price. Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Fires, the situation in Resia improves but the Gran Monte is still burning chronicle 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Chelsea-Milan 3-0: Pioli collapses in London next post Listeria alarm in food: what is going on? You may also like Father attacks a social worker and barricades himself... October 5, 2022 Tourism featured at Longarone Fiere with Dolomiti Show October 5, 2022 Covid, autumn wave. From restrictions to vaccines, what... October 5, 2022 Hot search first!The new coronavirus may directly affect... October 5, 2022 The bad tale of Italpizza – Alessandro Gilioli October 5, 2022 San Nicolò packed for farewell to Don Canuto... October 5, 2022 The hens with blue eggs and green cream,... October 5, 2022 Udine, the murals of the underpass inaugurated just... October 5, 2022 Covid, admissions in the Belluno area are growing... October 5, 2022 Tax credit for energy companies, an impossible run-up... October 5, 2022 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.