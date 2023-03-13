A section of the public san mames has launched imitation banknotes in protest of the so-called ‘Negreira case’ and they have shouted ‘Segunda’ to the FC Barcelona during the first part of the league match that pits him against Athletic Club.

In an action promoted during the week on social networks by ‘Iñigo Cabacas Herri Harmaila’, a group of fans who are located in the entertainment stands, half an hour after the game, leaflets in the form of tickets were thrown into the air in that area from the North stand.

“The Negreira Case is just the tip of the iceberg. In the 30th minute of Barca’s match, show them your anger! Download, print and call them by name. Mafia!”said the call for the group of followers with the image of those blue and scarlet bills, the Barcelona shield, the dollar symbol and the word ‘mafia’.

Subsequently, and supported from various stands in the stadium, the shouts of ‘a Segunda’ and ‘what can Negreira sing’ Dedicated to the Barça team.

The Prosecutor’s Office has denounced FC Barcelona and its former presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell for the alleged millionaire payments to the former arbitration leader Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira to “favor” the Barça club in the “decision making of the referees” in the matches they played.

The judicial entity, which proposes that the current president of Barça, John Laportais summoned as a witness, has filed his complaint before the investigative court number 1 of Barcelona -so that it accumulates it in the preliminary proceedings initiated as a result of a complaint filed by the VAR referee Estrada Fernández against Negreira-, for the crimes of corruption between individuals, unfair administration and document falsification.

The complaint is the result of investigations that the Barcelona Prosecutor’s Office has been open for nearly a year due to the alleged payments to Negreira, who through two companies has received almost seven million euros from Barça for allegedly verbal advice to the club.

In addition to Rosell – who was president of the FC Barcelona between 2010 and 2014- and Bartomeu -between 2014 and 2020-, the complaint is directed against the former executive director of the club Oscar Grau and the former director of professional sports Albert Soler, who were “of the highest confidence” of Bartomeu, according to the public ministry.