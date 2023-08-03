They recognize President Abinader for his support for the development of the aeronautical sector – EntornoInteligente

SANTO DOMINGO. – The rise of civil aviation in the government management of the President Luis Abinader It has been as impressive as the growth of tourism, said the general director of the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC) when assessing the recognition dedicated by hundreds of students, flight attendants and cabin crew to the ruler for his contribution to the development of the country’s aeronautical sector .

Hector Porcella made the remark when participating in the act where the VIP Crew school and the Dominican Association of Cabin Crew, headed by Alfredo Hernández, together with the registrations of the two entities, recognized the head of state for his firm support for strengthening aviation civil.

Abinader guarantees full support for aeronautical development

After receiving the recognition, the President Luis Abinader He proclaimed that the Government will give all its support to strengthen the civil aviation sector until turning the country into the air hub of the Caribbean and Central America.

He assured that this year the country will achieve the goal of 10 million visitors, an objective that seemed impossible when he took office in the midst of the pandemic.

He said that the Dominican Republic must consolidate itself as a Latin American power in the aviation sector and that it is now following up on the work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the country’s diplomatic corps to strengthen efforts aimed at strengthening trade with the neighbors of the Caribbean and with other countries of the continent and the world, especially now that we have a proactive foreign service and the best relations with the member countries of Caricom.

I consider it very natural that the United States and other countries defend their airlines, but I specify that “the Dominican Government will defend as it should defend everything that is ours, and on the right that we have to have our own platform at the civil aviation level to support the development sustainable tourism.

RD, number 1 in recovery of tourism and air traffic

During his speech at the event, the IDAC director recalled that the country was not only declared by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) as number one in the recovery of tourism, but also as the first in the world in the recovery of air traffic prior to the pandemic, according to official data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

“And it could not be otherwise, because aviation is the main means of connection that our country has with the rest of the world, and therefore, the main platform for supporting tourism,” Porcella pointed out.

“But in the case of civil aviation there is an important detail that we must highlight, since, unlike the large tourist infrastructure, especially hotels, the country’s aeronautical park was not prepared for the exponential growth of tourism in the last two years. ”, stressed Porcella.

He pointed out that the joint work of the Civil Aviation Board, the Airport Department, CESAC and the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation in matters of regulation, regulation, certification, supervision and operational safety, has made it possible for the country to have responded efficiently to the challenge that has represented the full recovery and growth of the most important sector of the Dominican economy, due to its transversal impact on the main productive lines of the country.

Seven airlines operate international flights

He stated that the Dominican Republic has 7 national airlines that are operating international flights, meaning that this is an expression of the change that the Dominican Republic is experiencing under the leadership of President Abinader.

And he added: “This is not only due to the growth of the entire aeronautical complex in the country and the impact of new investments and the generation of quality jobs, but also due to the interest of the country’s young population in having access to the diverse and fascinating opportunities offered by the world of aviation.

He indicated that this interest is also manifested in the extraordinary increase in enrollment at the Higher Academy of Aeronautical Sciences (ASCA) and by the same trend that has occurred in pilot schools and specialized institutes in the training of technical, administrative and services demanded by airlines, airports and companies linked to civil aviation.

He cited the case of “VIP crew members”, directed by Professor Alfredo Hernández, who revealed that his student enrollment has gone from an average of 80 enrolled to an average of 310 students in less than 3 years.

VIP crew members and the Dominican Association of Cabin Crew members, also led by Hernández, had the initiative to recognize President Abinader, whom they consider to be the most important promoter of aeronautical development in the country and most responsible for the advances currently experienced by the civil aviation, the main support platform for tourism, the great engine of the national economy.

DIRECTORATE OF COMMUNICATIONS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS